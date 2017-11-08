Dar Williams + What I Found in a Thousand Towns

And how about this? Even though she mostly plays small barrooms and coffee shops, the New Yorker called folkie Dar Williams “one of America’s very best singer-songwriters”. Williams has a new book out that captures her cross-country small town USA experiences and she’ll be presenting the book—for free!—to a very packed house at Common Good Books tonight. 7-9 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Common Good Books, 38 S Snelling Ave, STPL; commongoodbooks.com