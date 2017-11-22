Dancegiving + Drinksgiving Day Parties

While the pre-Thanksgiving ritual of reconnecting with friends and family over drinks has been a time-honored tradition, in the last year or two it’s really become a thing to hold special parties where the reunited can dance and drink before tomorrow’s Turkey Day.

Gold Culture’s Friendsgiving Party has sold out the last two years in The Entry, so this year they’re at The Cabooze. DJ Christy Costello and guests takes over the Eagles Nest Lounge in Robbinsdale. It’s going to get hot as hell when DJ Jake Rudh takes Transmission down to Hell’s Kitchen. Even the security working the door love Flip Phone dance party nights like the Holy Trinity: Bey, Ri-Ri and Nicki Thanksgiving Eve Dance Party at honey. There’s an actual Drinkxgiving party with Blowtorch, Miss Britt, and DJ Fundo at Uptown VFW. The best dressed at the Muddy Waters Heavy Metal Parking Lot party and screening will win a full Zubaz outfit! Indeed Brewing partners up with beer bar Buster’s on 28th to do Tryptophania: Volume 4 with a bunch of different (and some limited edition) Indeed beers.