DaNCEBUMS April Icehouse Residency: HaRDNESS

Posted on April 11, 2017 at 5:00 am
dancebums

The Twin ResideCities™ aren’t just for music! Tonight’s installment of the DaNCEBUMS residency at Icehouse mixes the young group’s creative and collaborative dance performance with additional movement from special guests HIJAK and sounds from MPLS rapper Tony the Scribe. The month’s theme is HaRDNESS, so expect to see extra energy on Icehouse’s small stage. 9:30 PM. $8. —Michele Sondrés

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com

