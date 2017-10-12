Dan Savage’s HUMP! Film Festival

If there’s different strokes for different folks, that adds up to a lot of strokes, and many of those strokes are represented at the HUMP! Film Fest curated by none other than sex columnist Dan Savage. The program, which stops this weekend at St. Anthony Main, features regular folks of differing persuasions—body types, ages, fetishes, etc.—as not so regular porn stars in sex-positive films. If you’re tittilated, get a ticket early, the screenings sell out (one already has) faster than porn star pool boy drops his speedos. Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 & 9 PM. $20. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com