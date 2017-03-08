Dan Navarro

Here’s one of those actual secrets we love to share. You likely have never heard of songwriter Dan Navarro, but you undoubtedly know his work: He wrote Pat Benatar’s “We Belong”, which you just started singing in your head from just the title, and songs for the likes of The Bangles, The Temptations, Dionne Warwick, and more, plus Navarro has enjoyed an accomplished career as a voice actor in The Book Of Life, The Lorax, Happy Feet, and Family Guy. Crazy! He’s a secret superstar, and you can see him very up close and personal performing his music tonight at the picturesque riverfront River Room at the Aster Cafe. 8 PM. $15. —Paul Cajun

Aster Cafe, 125 Mainstreet SE, MPLS; astercafe.com