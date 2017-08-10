Daddy: A Queer Variety Show & Dance Night

Tonight’s installment of Daddy, a Queer variety show at Icehouse, includes everything from author and activist Chris Stedman (Summertime Dadness on Twitter) to the gay rage garage rock of Royal Brat to drag king Magic Dyke and a half dozen other artists, all followed by a bumpin’ sweaty dance party. Plus the Daddy t-shirts for sale benefit the ongoing fundraiser for Cafe SouthSide. 10 PM. $5 advance, $7 doors. —King Rojas

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com