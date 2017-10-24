Cults + Cullen Omori + HIDEOUT

NYC duo Cults has perfected the art of heart-on-one’s-sleeve lyrics—their first two albums paired awfully well with a heartbreak and pint of cookies and cream. After a year off the tour bus, they’re back with a new album that’s more atmospheric, but still magnifies lead singer Madeline Follin’s fearless vocals. They were last in town to serenade a crowd at Sociable Cider Werks, a show that required fortitude both against a blustery afternoon and against a gaggle of fans who belted out the entirety of their set. Here’s to hoping for equal energy but perhaps less audience participation as they visit the Turf Club. 7 PM. $18 advance, $20 door. —Isabelle Wattenberg

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎