Culhane Brewing Support Party

As we mentioned in our cheat sheet, Culhane Brewing—the endeavor from brewer Kathleen Culhane, who previously ran Sidhe Brewing—will be drumming up support, including financial support, at sampler parties at the Historic Mounds Theater throughout the month. The goal: Remodel the old Station4 metal dump (RIP) in Lowertown as a new brewery and tap room. Culhane’s beer has frequently received favorable reviews, so this might be an investment opportunity you want to get in on, especially if you live anywhere near Lowertown (Still So Hot Right Now™), and even if you can’t make tonight’s event. 7 PM. Free. —Art Humes

The Historic Mounds Theater, 1029 Hudson Rd, STPL; moundstheatre.org