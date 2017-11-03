Crypticon Horror Convention

Unlike most of our recommendations where you don’t have to be the biggest fan of, say, experimental dance or new poetry to enjoy the event, any attendee to Crypticon will need a few qualifications. There’s going to be monsters. There’s going to be slashers. There’s going to be gore. There’s going to be big time fanboys. So you’ll have to be able to handle all that. But there’s also going to be a bunch of horror film fans’ favorite characters—the Night King from Game of Thrones, some of The Walking Dead, a few of the Jasons from Friday the 13th, Deacon from What We Do In The Shadows, Samm Levine from Freaks & Geeks, and a bunch of others scheduled to hang out—lots of crazy collectors merch, live music from a bunch of rockin’ tribute bands, film screenings, and more. Most importantly, people are psyched to be there and having a great time—and you can, too. Friday-Sunday. $17-70. —Curt Stanski

Hilton Minneapolis Airport, 3800 American Blvd E, Bloomington; crypticonminneapolis.com