Creepshow

Five different jolting tales of horror from masters of the craft George A. Romero and Stephen King, Creepshow (1982) hasn’t particularly aged well as a scary movie. But the sub-par special effects and acting (aside from Leslie Nielsen, who of course knocks it out of the park) make it today a schlocky classic that any B-movie fan will happily see again and again, especially in 35mm. 8 PM. $10. —Curt Stanski

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com