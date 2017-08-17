Creepshow

Posted on August 17, 2017 at 5:05 am
creepshow

Five different jolting tales of horror from masters of the craft George A. Romero and Stephen King, Creepshow (1982) hasn’t particularly aged well as a scary movie. But the sub-par special effects and acting (aside from Leslie Nielsen, who of course knocks it out of the park) make it today a schlocky classic that any B-movie fan will happily see again and again, especially in 35mm. 8 PM. $10.Curt Stanski

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.