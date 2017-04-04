Crankshaft

Posted on April 4, 2017 at 8:46 am
Another example of our TwinResidenCities™, one-man greasy blues music man Alex Larson aka Crankshaft holes up on the small stage at the 331. It’s a fun time to catch Crankshaft with the Gear Grinders backing him up, but these solo shows where he’s doing full guitar, vocal, foot drum duty can even more entertaining. Plus the 331 residencies get support from Fair State Brewing, whose great beer is on special. 8:30 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

331 Club, 331 13th Ave NE, MPLS; 331.mn

