Cranks + Dranks

The only thing better than a Tattersall cocktail is a cheaper Tattersall cocktail. At tonight’s (and tomorrow’s) bike party at the cocktail room, all bike riders get a $5 drink, plus Handsome Cycles will be collecting bikes for Free Bikes 4 Kidz and The Grease Pit Bike Shop will be taking bikes and parts that need work to help kids learn how to fix up their rides. Plus while you’re there you can also grab some new Spring biking gear from Handsome’s pop-shop. Wednesday-Thursday. Free. —Hitara

Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave NE #150, MPLS; tattersalldistilling.com