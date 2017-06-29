Craft Beer Releases

We live in a thriving craft beer market, so it’s no surprise that there’s a few really good Thirsty Thursday beer releases tonight. First, the dangerous men and women of Dangerous Man debut their super heavy duty Joyless Villain Triple IPA, named after that dick that’s going around wrecking tiny door, that clocks in at 113 IBUs and 11.3% abv. Be careful with that one. Plus the cool kids at Shameless, Inc. will be on hand doing screen printing. Then Summit Brewing has a release for their 25th installment of their Unchained series, a Vienne-style lager from Lead Brewer Tom Mondor. While you’re there, also grab a pint of the new Suburbs’ promotional New Wave Ale for their new album that’s only available at the beer hall. That’s already a lot of new beer, but if you need something even more adventurous, Indeed Brewing hosts another Flight Night for Shenanigans that includes Mimosa, Watermelon Basil, and Lemongrass varieties of their Summer Ale.