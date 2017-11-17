Covenant: A Conspiracy of Strange Girls Annual Art Show

“The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb.” Regular Readers know we’re huge fans of the A Conspiracy of Strange Girls, the 60+ members of creative collective, and it’s even more exciting that they’re setting up shop for their annual art show at the tap room of critically acclaimed beer makers Modist Brewing. Definitely find time to swing by the stacked show to check out everything from art and crafts in a variety of disciplines, potential holiday gift options, plus live screen printing by Ritual Co., a tintype photobooth (it is very cool) by Blkk Hand, tarot readings, and sets of tune by DJ Plunging Necklines (best DJ name in Twincy?) and DJ Health Goth Mom. 7 PM. Free. —Betty M.J. Stacks

Modist Brewing, 505 North 3rd St, MPLS; modistbrewing.com