Corgis & Cupcakes

Watch 72 different corgis try to race (most of them don’t get very far before turning their tubby lil’ behinds around to play with whoever is closes) in-between the horse races down the track while you eat cupcakes from over a dozen bakeries. Pretty self-explanatory, pretty amazing. Saturday, 12:45 PM. $7. —Ethan Pembroke

Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Rd, Shakopee; canterburypark.com