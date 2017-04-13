Corey Adam Records His Album

A staple of our local comedy stages, Corey Adam has opened for Louie Anderson, Steve-O, and many other less notable but way funnier acts, and himself recently headlined the House of Comedy at MOA. Tonight, with you laughing live in the audience, he’s recording an hour of his material for an album on the hip Stand Up! Records label; the free night of funny also includes an opening set from by Sisyphus Brewing co-owner/head brewer Samuel Harriman and MC Cy Amundson. 8 PM. Free. —Peter Armenian

Sisyphus Brewing Tap Room, 712 Ontario Ave, MPLS; sisyphusbrewing.com