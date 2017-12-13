Cookie House Press 2017

Check two of your holiday to-do’s (cookie swap and book shopping) off your list tonight at local indie literary publisher Coffee House Press’s cookie swap/book sale event. You bring cookies, you get to take some home, and they’ll wrap your book buys for free, too. Plus this year there’s door busters from The Draft Horse and Red Stag Supperclub for the first few guests and for every book sold they’ll donate $3 to Voices For Racial Justice. 5-8 PM. Free. —Dominic Rothinger

Coffee House Press, 79 Thirteenth Ave NE, #110, MPLS; coffeehousepress.org