Conversation with Deana Haggag of United States Artists

Some notable names in the national and local arts meet up tonight at the Ordway to talk shop and expect many of Twincy’s artists, curators, funders, and even civic leaders to be in attendance to listen. As a part of The M’s current exhibition, We the People, Chicago-based arts advocate and all around big deal Deana Haggag will be joined by Public Functionary’s Tricia Heuring and local poet and arts advocate Venessa Fuentes for a conversation on everything from creatives’ contribution in building cultural scenes, funding accessibility (or lack thereof), even the shifting landscape of American identity. And what would an arts talk be without any art? Ananya Dance Theatre opens the night with a performance. 7 PM. $10 general, $8 students, artists, seniors. —Hank Stacks

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St, STPL; ordway.org