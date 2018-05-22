Not only did Black Panther look super cool, thanks in big part to the very successful Afrofuturist design work throughout the entire picture, but it also had people cheering for its museum robbery scene, include both members of arts and arts institution worlds. (PS. How were the sacred flowers not powered by an infinity stone, big missed opp there.) On Thursday, join artists as their share their views on the film’s critique of “collections” and ownership (and we’re guessing a lot more) in a discussion co-pro’d by The M and Mia. Thursday, 6:30 PM. Free. —Chad Mossman

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 3rd Ave S, MPLS; artsmia.org