Contemporary Color

If you missed Contemporary Color, a chronicle of David Byrne’s celebration of color guards with special guests Saint Vincent, Nelly Furtado, Ad-Rock, and Ira Glass, at this year’s Sound Unseen festival, the fantastic film is finally starting a run at St. Anthony Main that goes weekend through the end of march. Various times. $6-8.50. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com