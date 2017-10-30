Constantine House Party

Posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:05 am
constantine

There’s a lot to like in tonight’s house party-themed costume bash at Constantine, from the keg to the beer pong to the nachos and pizza to music from two of the best party DJs in Twincy, DJ Espada and Plain Ole Bill. Maybe the most exciting, however—getting all the fun of a fancy bar Halloween party without the amateur hour antics of Saturday night’s or tomorrow night’s events. 8 PM. Free.Miles Hurley-Olson

Constantine Mpls, 1115 2nd Ave S, MPLS; constantinempls.com

