Conspiracy Series September: Neon Blaque + Yoni Light

Posted on September 5, 2017 at 9:20 am
Neon Blaque

The one-two punch of Infinity Suite and Zeus James makes up the red hot Neon Blaque, a dynamic duo quickly gaining recognition in the local hip-hop scene with their original funky beats and smooth lyrical delivery. At their first installment headlining the 331 Club + Fair State Brewing’s Conspiracy Series, they’re joined by another dope rap duo, Yoni Light. Plus you get $2 off all pours of Fair State Brewing Cooperative all night long. 8:30 PM. Free.Ashlynn McKinney

331 Club, 331 13th Ave NE, MPLS; 331.mn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.