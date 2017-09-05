Conspiracy Series September: Neon Blaque + Yoni Light

The one-two punch of Infinity Suite and Zeus James makes up the red hot Neon Blaque, a dynamic duo quickly gaining recognition in the local hip-hop scene with their original funky beats and smooth lyrical delivery. At their first installment headlining the 331 Club + Fair State Brewing’s Conspiracy Series, they’re joined by another dope rap duo, Yoni Light. Plus you get $2 off all pours of Fair State Brewing Cooperative all night long. 8:30 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

331 Club, 331 13th Ave NE, MPLS; 331.mn