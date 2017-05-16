Conan + North + Flintlock

The opposite of heady entertainment, British caveman doom metallers Conan are just straight up no-brain headbanging fun. And if the name Conan wasn’t explanatory enough for the band’s vibe, their song titles like “Hawk as Weapon”, “Golden Axe”, “Headless Hunter”, “Horseback Battle Hammer”, and splitting an EP with Bongripper should tell you all you need to know—and all you need to go to this awesome skull-crushing show. 8 PM. $12-15. —Paul Cajun

