Commune MPLS: Carnage The Executioner + Katana Da Don + More

The COMMUNE series of music, visuals, and a pop-up shop (presented by anti-tobacco programming) usually does a really good job with their lineups, but tonight they’ve really outdone themselves with local icon and fire-spitter Carnage the Executioner, fellow HECATOMB crew member, MC, and Poet Katana Da Don, Awesome_Annonymous, a DJ set from Secrets fav Devauta Daun, plus drawings from Gabby Zehrer, pop-up shop from stace of spades, and limited edition poster and tee from A.M. Oxide. If we were a taproom and needed a block party, we’d just re-book this show, honestly. 8 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com