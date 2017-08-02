Common Room: The Silent Tour

Regular Readers know that Common Room is one of our absolute favorite activities of the summer; Art can take many forms, especially when it’s experiential, and trust us, hanging out with bon vivant Sergio Vucci and Art Pope Andy Sturdevant is an experience! The dynamic duo host Common Room, a thematic pedestrian art tour that tonight starts at their home base at The Soap Factory and then winds its way physically and somewhat intellectually through MPLS. Tonight is the Silent Tour, where Vucci and Sturdevant highlight and explore our non-auditory connections to each other and our immediate surroundings as they lead a group on tour. 6 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Soap Factory, 514 SE 2nd St, MPLS; soapfactory.org