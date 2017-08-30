Common Room: The Neighborhood Mixtape Tour

It’s another party bus tour! Art can take many forms, especially when it’s experiential, and trust us, hanging out with bon vivant Sergio Vucci and Art Pope Andy Sturdevant is an experience. The dynamic duo host Common Room, a thematic pedestrian art tour that tonight departs their home base at The Soap Factory on a vintage bus and then presents “audio portraits” of different neighborhoods as entries on that most artistic of art forms—the mixed tape! 6 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

Soap Factory, 514 SE 2nd St, MPLS; soapfactory.org