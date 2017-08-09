Common Room: The Mediatheque Tour

Regular Readers know that Common Room is one of our absolute favorite activities of the summer; Art can take many forms, especially when it’s experiential, and trust us, hanging out with bon vivant Sergio Vucci and Art Pope Andy Sturdevant is an experience! The dynamic duo host Common Room, a thematic pedestrian art tour that tonight starts at Lake Nokomis and presents progressive on-the-move screenings using the collection of the Walker Art Center’s Mediatheque library of over 100 titles that run from experimental films to documentary shorts. You’ll get to see how filmmakers have responded to landscapes and physical spaces—think of a fantastical bar fight projected on the side of a bar, a movie about traffic shown next to actual traffic, and more. Great stuff! (Btw, keep an eye on their FB event to see if the rain changes their plans.) 8:30 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Lake Nokomis Main Beach, 5001 Lake Nokomis Parkway, MPLS; minneapolisparks.org