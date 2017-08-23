Common Room: The Island Tour

Islands in the stream, it’s what we are. And don’t bon vivants Andy Sturdevant and Sergio Vucci know it! That’s why for this week’s Common Room tour the didactic duo will be guiding us through the islands on MPLS to help re-think through public spaces. Starting at the Nicollet Island Pavillion, the group will talk about their geography, geopolitics, behavioral repercussions, and more, plus even take an exciting excursion out into the open water! 6-8 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Nicollet Island Pavillion, 40 Power St, MPLS; minneapolisparks.org