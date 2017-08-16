Common Room: Sacred Spaces

Posted on August 16, 2017 at 9:34 am
common room

Regular Readers know that Common Room is one of our absolute favorite activities of the summer; Art can take many forms, especially when it’s experiential, and trust us, hanging out with bon vivant Sergio Vucci and Art Pope Andy Sturdevant is an experience! Tonight the dynamic duo take info-revelers on a bust tour (they often get very cool vintage buses, too) of public, intrapersonal, and internal sacred spaces. If you’ve never been to a Common Room tour, despite our frequent recommendations, this is a good on to get your feet wet (or keep them dry inside the vintage bus as it were). 6 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Soap Factory, 514 SE 2nd St, MPLS; soapfactory.org

