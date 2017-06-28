Commando

We’ll try to keep this as short as we can. There’s many iconic moments in Commando, the classic ’80s action masterpiece that’s in many ways the godfather of the genre, but the scene that truly captures the film’s spirit happens near the beginning. Under a surprise sneak attack, and supposedly under the protection of the Army’s finest protection, ultra-buff Arnold Schwarzenegger as the unstoppable Col. John Matrix crouches near Jackson, one of his overwhelmed guards, and has the following exchange:

John Matrix: Keep an eye out, they’ll be coming. You’re downwind, the air currents might tip them off.

Jackson: Downwind?

[Jackson looks at Matrix like he’s crazy]

Jackson: You think I could smell them coming?

John Matrix: I did.

Arnold’s dead serious delivery of “I did” in the middle of all the fake machine gun fire and exploding glass converts a comedically outlandish situation into a moment of fantastical bad assery, one of many, many such moments in Commando and subsequently Arnold’s storied acting career. And we mean many, many moments in Commando: There’s the shot of Arnold feeding a deer with teenage Alyssa Milano as Jenny (or as he calls her in one of the film’s many ear worms, Chenny) or Arnold lifting up a payphone booth with someone in it or Arnold suiting up to take down an entire island of mercs or Arnold ripping the seat out of a Porsche so he can be more inconspicuous or any time a steel drum plays on the soundtrack. And then of course there’s the many more legendary one-lines like “He’s dead tired” or “Let off some steam, Bennett” or “I lied”, any and all of which appear in any action film fan’s everyday lexicon. Add in a fantastic performance from Tommy Chong’s foxy daughter Rae Dawn, the fact that the whole project started out as Arnold starring in a different script that became Die Hard, even cameo by Bill Paxon (RIP), and Commando is easily one of the all-time great action flicks. It’s also a must-see tonight in 35mm. 8 PM. $10. —Curt Stanski

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com