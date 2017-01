Comedy Nite at Wild Mind

It’s not just music or off-beat events moving into the tap rooms! The brewer’s front rooms also pack in the laughs as a draw. Along with Sisyphus Brewing, the brand new Wild Mind Artisan Ales has taken to regular comedy nights, and tonight you can see stand-up in their bright, spacious new brewing spot. 7-9 PM. Free. —Peter Armenian

Wild Mind Artisan Ales, 6031 Pillsbury Ave, MPLS; wildmindales.com