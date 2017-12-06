Com Truise DJ Set

Posted on December 6, 2017 at 9:09 am
com truise

Not just a clever name, Com Truise aka NYC producer and designer Seth Haley has put out some of the best slow-motion synth-wave funk of the last several years, music that resonates with fans of classic New Order and Cocteau Twins and newer Tycho and Poolside alike. It’s going to be a real treat to hear him spin some of his favorite music over the excellent sound system at The Exchange with a great set of electronic noise making openers tonight. 9 PM. $20.Ethan Blankenship 

The Exchange & Alibi Lounge, 10 5th St #B100, MPLS; theexchangempls.com

