Colin Campbell & The Shackletons: EP Release Party

Posted on December 27, 2016 at 9:38 am
colin shackletons

Pro Tip: Catch the three young brothers in Colin Campbell & The Shackletons in the Entry before they take the mainstage in a few weeks as a part of First Ave’s Best New Bands showcase. They’re definitely already a big time buzz band—thanks to a musical alignment directly in-between the Replacements and Motion City Soundtrack, and Colin’s voice beyond his years that can howl a catchy melody of those types of narrative lyrics that MPLS + STPL music fans just love. 7 PM. $10 advance, $13 door.Paul Cajun

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com

