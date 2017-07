Coffee House Press Summer Barbecue 2017

Help local publisher Coffee House Press celebrate summer with a bunch of book- and BBQ-related fun. Along with drinks and grillables, CHP will have grab bags of books for $5, giant poetry jenga, some Izzy’s ice cream, and a bake sale with all proceeds going to the The Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights. 5-7 PM. Free. —Jillian Finkelson

Coffee House Press, 79 Thirteenth Ave NE, #110, MPLS; coffeehousepress.org