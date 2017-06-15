Cocktails By Design

Most of the designers and design-minded folks we know already have an intimate relationship with cocktails, but anyone with any level of design sense/appreciation can help raise glasses and funds for the Goldstein Museum of Design at the UofM in the fun setting of Blu Dot’s headquarters. The sipping also comes with a side of socializing, fashion, and Blu Dot’s modern furniture. 6 PM. $40 advance, $45 door. —Miranda Wicks-Toulssen

Blu Dot HQ and Outlet, 1321 Tyler St NE, MPLS; bludot.com