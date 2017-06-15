Cocktails By Design

Posted on June 15, 2017 at 5:00 am
Screenshot 2017-06-15 at 9.02.38 AM

Most of the designers and design-minded folks we know already have an intimate relationship with cocktails, but anyone with any level of design sense/appreciation can help raise glasses and funds for the Goldstein Museum of Design at the UofM in the fun setting of Blu Dot’s headquarters. The sipping also comes with a side of socializing, fashion, and Blu Dot’s modern furniture. 6 PM. $40 advance, $45 door.Miranda Wicks-Toulssen

Blu Dot HQ and Outlet, 1321 Tyler St NE, MPLS; bludot.com

One thought on “Cocktails By Design

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.