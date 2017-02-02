Cmnd+CTRL 006: Thelonious Martin, Greg Grease & Yabil

So here’s a quick list of Greg Grease‘s recent and upcoming appearances in red hot local future funk group Zuluzuluu—The Current’s birthday (sold out), the weekend’s Beer Dabbler Winter Carnival (sold out), and even MPR’s big deal tiny desk concert series. Thankfully, and just as cool, you can catch Grease tonight at Cmnd+CTRL, a live beat show at Icehouse, where he’ll join similarly exciting and creative beatmakers Yabil and Thelonious Martin in making on-the-fly sounds, and the audience will also be treated to sets from DJ Keezy and producer Youlgnd and hosts Mica May and P.Murda. 9:30 PM. $8 advance, $10 door. —Hank Stacks

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com