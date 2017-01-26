Clashed Attitudes: Royal Brat + Monica LaPlante + Sass + Sauna Accident

We should do some sort of distinction for bands that make it into Secrets twice in the same week—patches, maybe? We know that melodic rockers Monica LaPlante certainly has made it, probably more that once tbh, and now the raucous Royal Brat has done it, too. We recommended catching Royal Brat’s punk stylings on Monday, and if you didn’t make that, see both these excellent local groups tonight at the Radio K Clashed Attitudes showcase at the T-Rock. They’ll be joined by the Radio K-esque grunge-y garage pop music of Sass, the loud and gloomy and awesome two piece Sauna Accident8 PM. $5.Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com

