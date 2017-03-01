Clash of Super Beers

Six of MPLS + STPL bigger names in brewing—Surly Brewing, Fulton, Indeed, 612Brew, Lake Monster and Lakes & Legends—bring in “never seen before in public” beers for you to sample and vote on at FireLake’s super beer competition. And to make sure you don’t go home thirty, each brewery will also have its flagship beer available, too. 7 PM. $30-35. —Art Humes

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar MOA, 2100 Killebrew Drive, Bloomington; firelakerestaurant.com