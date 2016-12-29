CLAPS + Real Numbers + Posh Lost + Zina

While the twangy guitar Americana fills the sold out Mainroom, it’s a black-clad synth-lovers dream nextdoor in the Entry. Lead by the darkwave post-punk tones of trio Claps, the show also includes the bright guitar sound of Real Numbers, the dream pop of Posh Lost (who released one of the absolute best local albums this year) and artsy electro of Zina. Along with all the other cool musical trends this year, we’re loving the developing darker post-punk scene and hope these bands only grow their fan bases next year. 8 PM. $6. —Taylor Carik

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com