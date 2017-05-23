Chuck

The film buffs that we are, we had no idea that Stallone based Rocky on an actual New Jersey boxing champ, Chuck Wepner. And not only the character and his improbable fight with Muhammad Ali—later in his struggle to keep some of his notoriety, Wepner also fought Andre the Giant, a scene later staged with Hulk Hogan in the start of Rocky III. There’s three more days to catch the biopic Chuck, in which Liev Schrieber portrays the boxer and his up and down impact that the fight and film had on his real life. Tuesday-Thursday. Various times. —Curt Stanski

