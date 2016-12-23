Christmas Film Classics
Posted on December 23, 2016 at 5:00 am
We argue that the greatest Christmas movie of all time is Gremlins—not sorry, Die Hard fans—but if you want to some of the more generally regarded as classics like It’s A Wonderful Life, Miracle On 34th Street, White Christmas, and A Christmas Story with your fam or your family, our local treasure Riverview Theater will still be doing their showings through tonight. Get their early, these films fill up. Multiple showtimes, $3. —Curt Stanski
The Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave S, MPLS; riverviewtheater.com