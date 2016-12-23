Christmas Film Classics

We argue that the greatest Christmas movie of all time is Gremlins—not sorry, Die Hard fans—but if you want to some of the more generally regarded as classics like It’s A Wonderful Life, Miracle On 34th Street, White Christmas, and A Christmas Story with your fam or your family, our local treasure Riverview Theater will still be doing their showings through tonight. Get their early, these films fill up. Multiple showtimes, $3. —Curt Stanski

The Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave S, MPLS; riverviewtheater.com