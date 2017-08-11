Cherry Moon Press Pop Up

One of our favorites forms of Prince love, and the favorites of many fans and collectors, has been the enamel pins made by notable local tweeter Gigi B aka @_omgigi_ as Cherry Moon Press. On Saturday, Cherry Moon Press pops-up at B. Resale with several different pin designs—from 3121 perfume to “Purify Yourself” to the 3RDEYE look and more—and the shop will also host a guest DJ spot by Talia Knight to make the shopping trip that much more a party. Before you go do some vintage shopping, check out our Quick Q+A with the Pin Queen. Saturday, 1-4 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

