Cherry Moon Press Pop Up

Posted on August 11, 2017 at 8:55 am
prince pins

One of our favorites forms of Prince love, and the favorites of many fans and collectors, has been the enamel pins made by notable local tweeter Gigi B aka @_omgigi_ as Cherry Moon PressOn Saturday, Cherry Moon Press pops-up at B. Resale with several different pin designs—from 3121 perfume to “Purify Yourself” to the 3RDEYE look and more—and the shop will also host a guest DJ spot by Talia Knight to make the shopping trip that much more a party. Before you go do some vintage shopping, check out our Quick Q+A with the Pin Queen. Saturday, 1-4 PM. Free. Hank Stacks

B. Resale, 2613 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; bresale.com

