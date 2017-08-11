Cherry Moon Press Pop Up
Posted on August 11, 2017 at 8:55 am
One of our favorites forms of Prince love, and the favorites of many fans and collectors, has been the enamel pins made by notable local tweeter Gigi B aka @_omgigi_ as Cherry Moon Press. On Saturday, Cherry Moon Press pops-up at B. Resale with several different pin designs—from 3121 perfume to “Purify Yourself” to the 3RDEYE look and more—and the shop will also host a guest DJ spot by Talia Knight to make the shopping trip that much more a party. Before you go do some vintage shopping, check out our Quick Q+A with the Pin Queen. Saturday, 1-4 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks
B. Resale, 2613 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; bresale.com