Chef Shack Ranch Thai Party

Regular Readers know we’re big fans of both pop-up/temporary menus at top notch restaurants and the talented ladies at Chef Shack, so Friday’s Thai Party with street food bites inspired by Thai, Burmese, Lao, Vietnamese and Chinese flavors that Chefs Carrie and Lisa have brought back from their vacation is an easy sell to us—and you food fans, too. Friday, 6 PM. Free to attend, food extra. —Art Humes

Chef Shack Ranch, 3025 E Franklin Ave, MPLS; chefshackranch.com