Chef Shack at Grand Cafe

Posted on March 20, 2017 at 7:45 am
grand cafe

Why not one more? Grand Cafe might be done with its regular hours, but they keep on doing specialty menus, chef dinners, art events, and other culinary what have yous. And if you missed last week’s Southeast Asian street food pop-ups from the ladies at Chef Shack, tonight you can try their Thai-inspired tasting menu at Grand Cafe. Btw, check out some of the other appetizing one-off nights coming up6-9 PM. Free, reservations suggested.Art Humes

Grand Cafe, 3804 Grand Ave S, MPLS; grandcafempls.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.