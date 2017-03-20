Chef Shack at Grand Cafe

Why not one more? Grand Cafe might be done with its regular hours, but they keep on doing specialty menus, chef dinners, art events, and other culinary what have yous. And if you missed last week’s Southeast Asian street food pop-ups from the ladies at Chef Shack, tonight you can try their Thai-inspired tasting menu at Grand Cafe. Btw, check out some of the other appetizing one-off nights coming up. 6-9 PM. Free, reservations suggested. —Art Humes

Grand Cafe, 3804 Grand Ave S, MPLS; grandcafempls.com