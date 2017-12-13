Chasing The Lightning (Film + Music)

As many classic and not-so-classic songs will attest to, there’s a certain bittersweet appeal for being a working musician on the road and unless you’re playing the small bars between all day drives for likely little money or recognition, the experience can be really hard to grasp, especially visually. Chasing The Lightning, the new two-year-long film project from musician Dan Tedesco captures a lot of the road work, as well as his perspective on his pursuit, and after the screening of the film at The Hook tonight Tedesco will do a Q&A and play an acoustic set of his music that’s traveled across the country in the film. Also, swing into the Hook’s front lounge for happy (6-8 PM) and to catch the free show from Paul Bergen & The Astronauts of Rhythm & Sound (7-9:30 PM) before the film screening. 9:15 PM. $10 advance, $15 door. —Paul Cajun

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com