Charlie Parr In-Store Performance & Signing

Notable local folk-blues guitar-picker Charlie Parr continues to develop his sound and songwriting, and his 14th album Dog shows that his art form is stronger than ever—the title track, with it’s “a soul is a soul is a soul” refrain lends to equal parts giving pause and tapping along, and we’re glad it’s getting so much radio play. Catch Parr up close, as he’s meant to be experienced, at an in-store at the Electric Fetus tonight and grab the album ahead of its release. 7 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave S, MPLS; electricfetus.com