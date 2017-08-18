Chariots of the Gods Custom Van and Camper Show

Who isn’t turned on by the airbrushed artwork of a wolf pack or mountain lightning storm or southwestern pattern or wizard fighting a dragon on the side of a van? And then the roomy plush interior? It’s like the sexy promise of the ’70s come to life in transportation form! If you dig that vibe, The Twin City Vans Club is rounding up sweet vans and campers to show off their customized interiors and exteriors. And we have to say it: If these vans are rockin’, you’re in the right place. Saturday, noon. Free. —Anne Tonopolis

211 St. Anthony Pkwy NE, MPLS

