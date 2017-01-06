Chalet Marvél

Posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:05 am
ski marvel mountain

Can’t spend the a sunny day on the slopes and wild night in the chalet this weekend? On Sunday, the already awesome Marvel Bar transforms into Chalet Marvél to help to at least provide you with the post-slopes part. Even though we expect these sorts of one-offs to be common this year, you won’t want to miss this one chance to mingle with hunky patrol men and sky bunnies ala Ski School and Ski Patrol and Hot Dog, etc. Sunday, 5 PM. Free.Aaron Snapp-Fleur

Marvel Bar, 50 2nd Ave N, MPLS; marvelbar.com

