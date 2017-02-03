Cedar Commissions

We’ve previously spoken very highly of the Cedar Cultural Center’s flagship 416 Commissions program for supporting new forward-looking music. And for this year, the name of the program has changed to simply The Cedar Commissions, but the excitement level is as high as ever, thanks to their artist selections: Composer and vocalist Ritika Ganguly, who explores “the inherent musicality of literature straddling 19th century Bengal to contemporary New Delhi to Victorian England to 20th century Chile” (amazing), Zack Baltich, a percussionist who pairs non-traditional objects to create new soundscapes, composer and Dameun Strange, who’s contemporary opera stylings taking Twincy by storm, and others. Get your tickets to this ahead of time, both nights will likely sell out early. Friday, Saturday. 8 PM. $10 each night. —Tracy Oxford

Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; thecedar.org