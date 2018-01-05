CAVE Film Festival

Take a break from all the schlocky films we’ve been sending you to (or the cream of the canon, too) to see ground-breaking new work Friday and Saturday at Cellular Cinema’s CAVE (Cinematic Audio Visual Experimentation) Film Festival. On Friday check out a screening of film work from some top notch local artists (including John Akre, Kate Casanova, and more) plus guest artist Guillaume Vallée (Montreal) and guest artists (like John Marks, HIJAK, and more), then on Saturday afternoon take in the matinee co-pro’d by The M and Arab art journal Mizna that’s guest curated by Andrea Shaker and Michelle Baroody, and then later on Saturday see work from Christopher Harris from Orlando, and Jesse McLean from Milwaukee. It’s not only excellent experimental art, it’s going to be a who’s who’s of many different scenes from film to perfomrance and more. Friday, 7 PM. Saturday, 2 PM. $10. —Tracy Oxford

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com